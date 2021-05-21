Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 727 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $127.62 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30.

