Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

