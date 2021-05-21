Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $116,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

General Motors stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. General Motors has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

