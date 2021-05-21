Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,753 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $35,514,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,394 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.35.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,171 shares of company stock worth $10,778,706. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

