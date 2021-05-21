Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,691 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Global Payments by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 14,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Global Payments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,348,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $195.46 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.