Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Stake Raised by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,892 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January comprises 1.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 32.9% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 204,648 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 361,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 74.0% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

