STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.80.

STERIS stock traded up $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.31. 8,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average is $191.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS has a 52 week low of $146.12 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

