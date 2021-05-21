$94.20 Million in Sales Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will report sales of $94.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.00 million and the highest is $96.60 million. Luxfer posted sales of $89.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $369.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on LXFR. B. Riley increased their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,320. The company has a market capitalization of $638.61 million, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Luxfer news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Luxfer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Luxfer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

