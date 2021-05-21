Tael 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $119.16, $62.56 and $13.96.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00070404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.27 or 0.01039972 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.91 or 0.09294669 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $7.20, $34.91, $13.96, $4.92, $119.16, $6.32, $24.72, $18.11, $5.22, $45.75 and $10.00. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.