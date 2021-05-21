Travis Perkins (TPRKY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS: TPRKY):

5/17/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/11/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/10/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/6/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/4/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/19/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/14/2021 – Travis Perkins is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/22/2021 – Travis Perkins was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. Travis Perkins plc has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.