YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded YETI from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

YETI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.34. 8,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

