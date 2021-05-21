Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) traded down 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.26. 803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 722,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

OMER has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The stock has a market cap of $927.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

