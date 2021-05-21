Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.96

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.96 and last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.25.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

