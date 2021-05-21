Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.60. 1,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,020,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

