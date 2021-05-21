Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,841,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

SLAB traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,106. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 428.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.24.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

