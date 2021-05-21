Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.49

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.49 and last traded at $179.90, with a volume of 1211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

