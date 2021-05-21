Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.49

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.49 and last traded at $179.90, with a volume of 1211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.60.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.24.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.