Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up to $177.54

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $177.54, but opened at $188.19. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $183.23, with a volume of 1,273 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.