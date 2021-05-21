Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,303 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $157,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $694.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $654.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $498.08 and a 1-year high of $712.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.29.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

