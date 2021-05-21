Grand Central Investment Group Increases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grand Central Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 77.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 5.4% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

