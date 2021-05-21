Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is BT Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

BT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $44,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

