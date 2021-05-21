Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,225 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 61,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,514. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.