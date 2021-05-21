Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,038,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,544 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 65,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

