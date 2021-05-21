Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 775 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,510 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $293,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,772,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.21. 11,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,281. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.33. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

