Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,737. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $96.63.

