Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 1.4% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $33,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

TSCO traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $184.96. 6,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,118. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $107.60 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

