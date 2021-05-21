Hourglass Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

