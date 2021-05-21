Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,475,000 after buying an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after buying an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

