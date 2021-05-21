Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 26,660 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Hourglass Capital LLC reduced its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,660 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

