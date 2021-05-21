Hourglass Capital LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Sysco by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Sysco by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 154,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $80.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.12, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.