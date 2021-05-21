C J Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

C J Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 238.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ SUSB opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

