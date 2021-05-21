C J Advisory Inc. Acquires 339 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

C J Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NUSC stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.