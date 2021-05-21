Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Open Lending by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

LPRO stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. The company’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

