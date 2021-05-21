Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases Shares of 152,033 PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.23% of PennantPark Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.43 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

