Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.72.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.