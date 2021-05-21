Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 4,617 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.58 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

