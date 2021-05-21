Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 138.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

