Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 437.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,406,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 57,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 46,423 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,079,370. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

