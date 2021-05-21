WP Advisors LLC Acquires 128 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WP Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

