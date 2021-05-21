WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

DIS stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.70 and a 200-day moving average of $174.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.