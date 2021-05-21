Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $221.97 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,817 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of Burlington Stores worth $221,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period.

BURL opened at $321.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -123.63 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $339.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.35.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

