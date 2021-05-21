Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 8,485 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 514,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 392,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 306,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 67,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,000.

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

