Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Qualys reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Qualys.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,835,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after acquiring an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.52. 5,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

