Analysts Set Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target at $19.50

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ZYXI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,956. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.90 million, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. Research analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zynex by 5,705.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zynex by 126.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynex by 202.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Zynex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

