-$0.06 EPS Expected for Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:ATXI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,102. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

