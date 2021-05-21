Gifto (GTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.75 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $25.75 million and $7.24 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00071164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.01047776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00099763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.74 or 0.09405709 BTC.

About Gifto

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

