Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $48.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.15.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $8,594,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. 4,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,314. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

