DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $3.85 on Exchanges

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00010168 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $100.50 million and approximately $126,004.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.83 or 0.00400832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.31 or 0.00201448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004085 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $356.19 or 0.00940357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00030469 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

