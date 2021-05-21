Memetic / PepeCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.63 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $12,930.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00523898 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004953 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018466 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.96 or 0.01269753 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

