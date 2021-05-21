apM Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.36 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $9.36 million and approximately $426,571.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00071164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.01047776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00099763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.74 or 0.09405709 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

