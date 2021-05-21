Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.
PERI traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $564.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $28.32.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
