Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.

PERI traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $564.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

